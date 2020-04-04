Louis C.K. Drops Surprise Comedy Special For Those Who “Need To Laugh”

To the surprise of his fans, and detractors, Louis C.K. dropped a new comedy special Saturday on his official website.

The comedian said he released the stand-up special titled Sincerely C.K. for those who “need to laugh.” It’s available to download and stream for $7.99.

In a press announcement, the Louie star and creator indirectly referenced the coronavirus outbreak and said laughter helps when “things get shitty” or when people are facing difficult times.

“I feel like there are two kinds of people in this world,” he said. “One kind needs to laugh when things get shitty. In fact, the shittier things get, the more serious, the more dark the more terrifying, the more dangerous and dire anything is, the more important it is to laugh in the midst of it and often directly in its face.”

He continued, “These people believe it’s no coincidence that human beings have survived despite our fragile hairless bodies, through the most difficult of times And that we are the only species, besides ladybugs, Who laugh at life.”

The controversial comedian has essentially been out of the spotlight since 2017, when sexual misconduct allegations against him began to surface.