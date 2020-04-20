Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Addresses Economic Impact Of COVID-19: “We’re Only In The First Battle”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti took to Facebook Live on Sunday to give some sobering facts about the economic impact of the coronavirus on the city, but at the same time, gave a message of hope.

Garcetti said that L.A. is under attack when it comes to the coronavirus. “Our daily life is unrecognizable,” he said. “We are bowed and we are worn down. We are grieving our dead, but we are not broken nor will we ever be.”

During his address, Garcetti said that the economic impact facing the city will be more painful than the 2008 recession. That said, there will be cuts to government programs as well as the furlough of thousands of city employees.

“The only way to save our economy is to save lives, and the only way we can save lives is by clearing a path to safely reopen our economy,” he said. When L.A. will reopen all depends on infection data.

“Right now, we’re only in the first battle of this fight. Without a vaccine, we will almost certainly see a second wave of this novel coronavirus,” he said. “But let me be clear, we cannot stay indoors for six or seven months without risking an even greater economic catastrophe.”

He then called on the federal government to loosen regulations and to allow federal funds used to reimburse L.A.’s response to the pandemic.

Watch the full address below.