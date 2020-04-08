Los Angeles Makes Masks Mandatory For Workers & Customers In Stores & Other Essential Businesses

Very soon it will be no mask, no service at Los Angeles’ grocery stores. Mayor Eric Garcetti on Tuesday night mandated that, “starting Friday, April 10th, employees and customers at many non-medical essential businesses such as grocery stores will be required to wear face coverings.” He also authorized businesses to refuse service to customers who aren’t wearing masks.

The Worker Protection Order will apply to a host of businesses including grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, warehouse stores, food banks, certified farmers markets, hardware and building supply stores, plumbers, electricians, handyman services, moving services, gardeners, laundromats, dry cleaners, taxis, ride sharing services, car rental companies, and hotels as well as restaurants and retail food facilities that prepare and offer food to customers for delivery, pickup or drive-thru.

“Our idea is not to be arresting and fining people for the face coverings. This is about self-enforcement,” Garcetti said but added that the city could issue civil citations if people don’t comply.

Employers will need to provide their employees with non-medical face coverings. Garcetti also reiterated that businesses are required to ensure social distancing is practiced among customers and employees and suggested that, when possible, Plexiglas shields are installed between employee work stations and customers.