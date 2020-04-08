Los Angeles Late Night Staple Swingers Coffee Shop Closes, Ending 27-Year Run

Many a raging Hollywood night was ended at Swingers, the Beverly Boulevard retro coffee shop, and many a day began there. Sometimes, they blended together. For 27 years, the place served all comers.

But last week marked the last roundup for the restaurant, which closed after spending a quarter century as part of the Beverly Laurel Motor Hotel, according to an LA Eater report.

The coffee shop opened in 1993 as the swing dance craze was at its height. It also had a Santa Monica branch that closed last summer. The owners confirmed that the Beverly Blvd. location, like all restaurants pummeled by the coronavirus quarantines, would not reopen.

The owners have directed fans to Facebook, where a fundraising page for staff has been linked and collected just under $50,000.