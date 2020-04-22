Los Angeles Rattled By 3.7 Magnitude Earthquake During Coronavirus Lockdown

Los Angeles was rattled by an earthquake just after midnight local time on Wednesday morning, as millions shelter in their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

And early estimate from the U.S. Geological Survey pegged the quake at a magnitude of 3.7 and it hit the View Park-Windsor Hills area of the Californian city, which is around nine miles south of Hollywood. The quake had a depth of 7.4 miles.

It was big enough to panic some in Los Angeles, with Chrissy Teigen among the first to tweet about the ground moving.

EARTHQUAKE — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 22, 2020

The earthquake rapidly became the top trending topic on Twitter in the U.S., with people comparing it to a “roller coaster.” The Santa Monica Police Department called it “sizeable,” while LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city’s fire department will carry out a “routine survey” of the city for damages.

Jenny Jaffe, who has written on episodes of Nickelodeon’s Rugrats reboot, tweeted: “Yooooo that was a kind of big one though??” Other entertainment figures also noticed the quake:

Can earthquakes just not right now — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) April 22, 2020

That earthquake was scary cause we just don’t need earthquakes right now. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) April 22, 2020

wtf was that an earthquake?!? — James Charles (@jamescharles) April 22, 2020

It is not unusual, however. The Los Angeles Times reported that around five earthquakes, with magnitudes of between 3 and 4, occur every year in the greater LA area.