UK’s London Live Faces Sanctions After Airing Long Interview With Coronavirus Denier David Icke

Britain’s culture secretary Oliver Dowden has called on media regulator Ofcom to take action against local TV network London Live after it broadcast a 105-minute interview with coronavirus denier and renowned conspiracy theorist David Icke.

On Wednesday night, London Live — which is owned by the billionaire Evening Standard proprietor Evgeny Lebedev — broadcast London Real: COVID-19, which was an edited version of an interview Icke did with YouTube channel London Real in March on the coronavirus crisis.

During the exchange, a largely unchallenged Icke made baseless claims about the pandemic being part of a 30-year plot by technocrats to destroy the global economy and impose mass surveillance on society. He also described social distancing measures as “economic suicide” and downplayed the dangers of coronavirus, saying most healthy people can “slap it aside.”

Dowden was asked about the transmission on the BBC Radio 4 Today program on Thursday morning. He described Icke as a “lunatic” and said he expects measures to be taken, given that the London Live broadcast could break strict broadcasting standards in the UK on accuracy and balance.

Dowden said: “These are lunatic conspiracy theorists and no sensible person would give them a moment’s thought. That station is regulated by Ofcom and I would be expecting Ofcom to take appropriate action.”

Ofcom said it is assessing the program “as a priority” and has received 19 complaints about the interview. It warned British broadcasters last week that they will face sanctions, up to and including fines, if they spread misinformation about coronavirus. London is the epicenter of the outbreak in the UK, where 7,097 people have died of the disease.

Deadline approached London Live’s chief operating officer Tim Kirkman about the Icke interview on Wednesday evening, but he declined to comment. It is understood that London Live reviewed the show before it was aired and was happy that it met broadcasting standards.

London Live carried the following disclaimer ahead of London Real: COVID-19 broadcasting and during advertising breaks: “The views contained in this programme are those of individuals articulating them and are not necessarily those of London Live. For advice on COVID-19 please visit http://www.gov.uk/coronavirus.”

A separate London Real interview with Icke was taken down from YouTube this week after the conspiracy theorist went further in his attempts to discredit official advice on coronavirus. During this second interview, Icke claimed coronavirus “doesn’t exist,” spread baseless conspiracies linking the disease to 5G, and said a vaccine will contain microchips that can control humans.