Logan Williams Dies: ‘The Flash’ And ‘When Calls The Heart’ Actor Was 16

Pictured (L-R): Brigid Brannagh as Rita Johnson and Logan Williams as Max Johnson in the CW's 'The Flash'

Logan Williams, who played a young Barry Allen on the CW’s hit The Flash and also appeared in Hallmark’s drama, When Calls The Heart, died Thursday at age 16. No cause of death has been revealed.

Canada’s Tri-City News quoted Williams’s mother, Marlyse Williams, saying she is “absolutely devastated” from his death.

The Flash star Grant Gustin, the adult Barry Allen on the CW series, posted a photo of Williams with Jesse L. Martin taken during the 2014 pilot episode.

“I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set,” Gustin wrote. “My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

Williams appeared as the young Allen in eight episodes. He was last seen in the second season’s The Man Who Saved Central City episode.