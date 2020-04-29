Logan Marshall-Green, Abigail Cowen, Nina Dobrev, Famke Janssen & More Star In ‘Redeeming Love’ Adaptation From ‘Eagle Eye’ Helmer D.J. Caruso

EXCLUSIVE: Logan Marshall-Green (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Upgrade), Abigail Cowen (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, I Still Believe), Nina Dobrev (xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Vampire Diaries), Famke Janssen (X-Men, Taken), Tom Lewis (Gentleman Jack) and Eric Dane (Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship) are part of the ensemble cast for Redeeming Love, a contemporary retelling of the biblical book of Hosea based on the popular novel by Francine Rivers.

D.J. Caruso, who’s helmed such films as Eagle Eye, Disturbia, I Am Number Four, and xXx: Return of Xander Cage, directed Redeeming Love, which is slated to hit theaters spring 2021. Cindy Bond produced the romance project, through her Mission Pictures International label, alongside Simon Swart and Wayne Fitzjohn, via their Nthibah Pictures production banner as well as Michael Scott, David A.R. White and Brittany Yost for Pure Flix Entertainment.

Rivers adapted the script, which takes place against the romantic backdrop of the California Gold Rush of 1850. The story centers on Angel (Cowen), who was sold into prostitution as a child. She has survived through hatred and self-loathing until she meets Michael Hosea (Lewis) and discovers there is no brokenness that love can’t heal.

“While many are victims of horrible circumstances that will haunt them forever, some characters are able to overcome the pain, the sorrow and the brutality to discover how remarkable they truly are,” stated Caruso. “Angel’s journey reminds us that healing happens through love and acceptance, never through judgment or force.”

The pic marks the second collaboration between Bond and Swart, who produced the Lionsgate faith-based film, I Can Only Imagine. Executive producers are Rivers and Roma Downey through LightWorkers.

Caruso, Marshall-Green, Dobrev, and Dane are repped by CAA; Cowen by Paradigm and Link Entertainment; Lewis by Independent Talent; Janssen by ICM Partners; Rivers by Browne & Miller Literary Associates and IPG.