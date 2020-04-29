Locarno Film Festival Cancels 2020 Edition

Locarno Film Festival, a significant stop on the summer European festival calendar, has decided to cancel its 2020 edition due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made following the Swiss government’s decision to ban events exceeding 1,000 people through August. The festival had been set to take place August 5-15.

In a statement, fest heads said they would not be replacing the physical event with an online festival, but would instead be running a series of initiatives aimed at boosting independent auteur filmmaking and cinemas.

Locarno Film Festival President Marco Solari said, “Today’s decision from the Federal Council did not take us by surprise. Over the past few weeks the Artistic Director, Chief Operating Officer, and their staff have worked closely with the Executive Board to draw up a range of contingency plans, some of which have of necessity been abandoned in the meantime. At its latest session the Festival’s Board of Governors, having taken into account the persistent health risks, even for gatherings of fewer than 1,000 people, and noting the impossibility of preserving the spirit of Locarno with solutions that at first sight might seem attractive alternatives, decided unanimously to forgo in principle the physical event. The Festival wants to confirm its presence alongside both the public and the film industry, with a project that aims to give a fresh shape, on other stages and platforms, to the values that have hallmarked its history over so many decades.”

