‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Star Lexi Underwood Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has inked Lexi Underwood who currently stars opposite Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon in the Hulu limited series Little Fires Everywhere as Pearl Warren.

CAA

The actress made her debut in the theatrical production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol at the Ford’s Theatre in Washington D.C. in 2013. She ultimately landed the lead role of Nala in Disney’s Broadway and road production of The Lion King: The Musical.

Underwood made her TV debut on CBS’ Person of Interest in the role of Queen Bee in 2014 and continued on to appear in such TV series as CBS’ Code Black, Nickelodeon’s Henry Danger, Disney XD’s Walk the Plank, Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home, The Good Doctor and Criminal Minds.

She continues to be managed by Untitled Entertainment.