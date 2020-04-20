Click to Skip Ad
‘Little Drummer Girl’ Outfit The Ink Factory Appoints Director Of Development

Maggie Boden
Maggie Boden The Ink Factory

The Ink Factory, the London and Los Angeles-based producer behind The Little Drummer Girl, Fighting With My Family and The Night Manager, has appointed Maggie Boden to the role of Director of Development.

The hire follows news earlier this year that Endeavor Content had bought a minority stake in the business and was injecting development funds into the company’s TV slate.

Boden has been a development producer at companies including BBC Drama Studios and Frank Spotniz’s Big Light Productions, working alongside the likes of Hilary Salmon (Luther) and Neil McKay (Dream Horse). Her series credits include Mr Selfridge, Scott And Bailey and Agatha Christie’s Poirot.

She will be based in the Ink Factory’s London office and will report to Creative Director, Katherine Butler, who joined from Raw in December 2019.

