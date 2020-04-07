Lionsgate’s New York Studio Complex Secures $40M Loan From CIT Bank

Lionsgate, media firm Great Point Capital Management and real estate company National Resources have secured a $40M loan from CIT Bank to complete the financing for their film and TV studio complex at i.Park Hudson in Yonkers, New York.
“CIT is a leader in community-driven projects and our financial support for this development will help bring jobs and revenue into Yonkers at a critical time,” said CIT Chairwoman and CEO Ellen Alemany.
“We are pleased to leverage our expertise and market knowledge to help finance this new studio project in the transformational i.Park Hudson development,” added Chris Niederpruem, managing director and group head for CIT’s Real Estate Finance group. “CIT is active in financing commercial properties in the Greater New York region, and this project represents a solid development opportunity in an attractive location.”
