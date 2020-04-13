Lionsgate Teams With Fandango, YouTube & NATO To Help Furloughed Cinema Employees With ‘Lionsgate Live!’

Lionsgate, in conjunction with Fandango, YouTube and NATO, is launching Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies a four-consecutive Friday night live-stream of movies which kicks off on April 17 with The Hunger Games on the distributor’s YouTube page and Fandango’s Movieclips YouTube page.

Lionsgate’s initial donation as well as the audience and partner donations throughout this event will benefit the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, which is dedicated to helping workers throughout the motion picture industry, and will link to the Foundation’s charitable page so that viewers who are able can help as well. The Will Rogers Foundation is currently providing financial assistance to theater employees furloughed by the COVID-19 crisis.

Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies will be hosted by Jamie Lee Curtis, who’ll share her own movie memories alongside special celebrity guests and YouTube personalities. Each week’s night at the movies will feature special programming and interactive opportunities for fans, like real-time fan chats via YouTube Live, live tweeting @Lionsgate and partners, and shared fan engagement opportunities in-show, including movie trivia, movie-themed challenges, and more.

The schedule of Lionsgate Live movies, which will stream on Fridays at 6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET are:

April 17 – The Hunger Games

April 24 – Dirty Dancing

May 1 – La La Land

May 8 – John Wick (age registration required)

In addition to NATO, YouTube and Fandango, the major exhibition circuits, i.e. AMC, Regal and Cinemark, are also joining with Liongate on the movie night. Popcornopolis will support with a consumer movie night offer, with 10% of sales donated to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation as well as SnackNation who will curate a movie-themed snack box with a special price and free shipping.

“There’s nothing that will replace the magic of seeing a movie together with your fellow moviegoers in a theater on a big screen, but this is a chance for America to come together to recreate the experience,” said Joe Drake, chairman, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “This is a great chance to show the country’s theatrical employees how much we miss going to their theaters and how much we support them. Jamie Lee Curtis – a woman who literally grew up with the movies and movie theaters – is one of the world’s biggest movie fans, so it’s a real thrill that she’ll be our host for this event. Let’s have some fun watching some classic movies together at home while celebrating moviegoing!”

John Fithian, president and CEO, National Association of Theatre Owners, added, “Throughout the 125-year history of the cinema, this is the first time that movie theaters have been shut down across the country. Whether it was the Depression, wars, disasters, or local calamities, movie theaters have always been a gathering place where audiences can come together to laugh and be moved, reacting as one, to put their troubles behind them or forget about their hard week at work, and just get lost in the amazing stories on the big screen. Until we can gather again in our nation’s theaters, we’re grateful to Lionsgate for honoring the theatrical moviegoing experience and we are thrilled to join together with them over these next four Fridays, not only to see four classic movies for free, but also to allow fans and celebrities to share their own moviegoing memories. We love that so many people will be talking about what makes going to the movies so unique and memorable.”