Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘We Are Freestyle Love Supreme’ Sets Premiere Date On Hulu

The Andrew Fried-directed documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme produced by Hamilton icon Lin-Manuel Miranda has found a home at Hulu and will hit the streamer June 5.

The docu made its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and spotlights the 15-year journey of the hip-hop improvisational group founded by Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale. The group called Freestyle Love Supreme was formed long before Hamilton and In The Heights hit Broadway. Fried began chronicling the group in the summer of 2005, documenting the early days of Freestyle Love Supreme beatboxing and rapping on the sidewalks. Fast forward 14 years later and Fried brings us to a reunion with a series of shows in New York City that led to a triumphant run on Broadway.

In addition to Miranda, Kail and Veneziale, the docu features Arthur Lewis, Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman, James Monroe Iglehart and Andrew Bancroft.

Miranda produces alongside Kail Jenny & Jon Steingart, Jill Furman, Sarina Roma, Fried and Endeavor Content.