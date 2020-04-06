Lin-Manuel Miranda & ‘Hamilton’ Cast Zoom-Bomb John Krasinski With Good News Performance

John Krasinski, with a little help from Lin-Manuel Miranda and some friends, Zoom-reunited the original cast of Broadway’s Hamilton Sunday for a Florida fan whose now-canceled ninth birthday plans were to include a visit to the musical.

After reading about the girl, Aubrey of Jacksonville, Florida, on social media, Krasinski arranged a Zoom chat with her on his new YouTube series Some Good News, first surprising the little girl by bringing on wife Emily Blunt. Aubrey said she watched Mary Poppins Returns in lieu of seeing Hamilton because the film co-starred Miranda (no, she’s never seen The Office).

After Blunt and Krasinski jokingly dismiss Miranda as a back-up dancer, the man himself Zoom-bombs the chat, followed by Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo as the original cast performs – each from his or her home – the song “Alexander Hamilton.”

The cast reunion is the highlight of Episode 2 of Krasinski’s Some Good News, a YouTube chat-comedy show in which the actor spotlights good deeds and positive news during the COVID-19 crisis. Last week, Krasinski’s special guest was his old Office boss, Steve Carell.

Check out the Hamilton reunion in the video above, starting at the 8:26 mark.