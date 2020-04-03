‘Lights Out With David Spade’: Late Night Talkshow Won’t Return To Comedy Central

Comedy Central is turning out the lights for David Spade’s late night talk show.

The ViacomCBS network will not bring Lights Out With David Spade back to the channel after production of its regular show was upended by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Dirt star Spade has been keeping busy during the lockdown with a number of online vignettes, featuring the stars of Netflix’s Tiger King doc series. Spade will continue with this social distancing show for the next few weeks, but Comedy Central will not bring the show back once production is able to resume.

Instead, the company, via its Comedy Central Productions banner, will attempt to shop the series to third party outlets.

Lights Out launched on July 29 2019 and has featured guests including Adam Sandler, Jim Carrey and Nikki Glaser.

It is executive produced by Spade, Alex Murray and Marc Gurvitz. Brad Wollack and Tom Brunelle of Free 90 Media serve as executive producers and showrunners. Frank Sebastiano is head writer and executive producer, with Chelsea Davison as supervising producer. Elizabeth Plonka is the director.

Variety was first with the news.