Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei’s 2019 Compensation Soared To $44 Milllion

Liberty Media CEO Gregory Maffei’s compensation for 2019 totaled just over $44 million, more than double $20 million the year before.

In its annual proxy filing with the SEC, Liberty said Maffei received a base salary of $1.16 million, a bonus of $2.2 million, stock awards of $3.5 million, option awards of $27.8 million – up sharply from $8.8 million the year before – and non-equity incentive plan compensation of $8.4 million plus some additional items. Liberty signed a new employment agreement with Maffei running from Jan.1 of 2020 to Dec. 31 of 2024.

Liberty Media, controlled by John Malone, is a holding company with interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses. held under three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group and the Formula One Group. It has an interest in Live Nation Entertainment and minority equity investment in AT&T.