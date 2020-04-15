Leonardo DiCaprio & Robert De Niro Offer Chance For Walk-On Role In Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ To Those Donating To All In Challenge

Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are encouraging people to donate to the All In Challenge to help those in need during the COVID-19 crisis. Those who donate will get a chance for a walk-on role in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming feature production Killers of the Flower Moon.

The lucky winner will also meet the actors and the director, and attend the world premiere.

DiCaprio and De Niro announced the news this morning in an Instagram video. DiCaprio mentioned how he launched America’s Food Fund with Lorraine Jobs “to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time.”

Donations at http://www.allinchallenge.com will go to Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund said De Niro.

DiCaprio called out to his Wolf of Wall Street co-star Matthew McConaughey to accept the challenge along with Ellen DeGeneres. De Niro called out to Jamie Foxx to accept the challenge.