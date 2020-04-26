Lego Teams With Universal Music Group For Exclusive Global Partnership

The Lego group has entered into an exclusive global partnership with Universal Music Group (UMG) that will encourage children to express their creativity through play — and music. The new harmonious partnership is based around the development of new Lego products that will launch in 2021 that will inspire the next generation of musicians, creatives and fans.

The news comes after Deadline exclusively reported that Universal and the Lego group entered a five-year exclusive that will lead to the development, production and theatrical distribution of films constructed from the fusion of original ideas to the colorful building blocks. This positive and playful initiative aims to reinforce child development and harness the mental and creative benefits of music and Lego play.

“Music plays an integral part in every child’s life from the moment they are born and throughout their development,” said Olivier Robert-Murphy, Global Head of New Business, Universal Music Group. “Across the decades, children have continued to explore this passion via vinyl, radio, cassette, music videos, CDs and streaming. Now through the partnership between the LEGO Group and UMG, we will provide a new interactive way of inspiring the next generation of fans and creative visionaries.”

Lego Group CMO, Julia Goldin adds, “We know music is a huge passion for so many children, it has an incredible ability to engage and unite children and their families, just like the Lego brick. This partnership will see us celebrate the power of merging music and the Lego System in Play, providing children with a whole new way to creatively express themselves by bringing to life music in their own world, their own way.”