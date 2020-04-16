Legendary Entertainment Names Sirena Liu CEO Of China-Based Legendary East

Legendary Entertainment has appointed Sirena Liu CEO of Legendary East, the company’s China-based operation. Legendary East focuses on the local marketing and promotion of Legendary’s global franchise film and TV projects, as well as the licensing and merchandising of related products. Liu will report to Legendary CEO Joshua Grode.

Liu joins Legendary from Twentieth Century Fox where she spearheaded the studio’s China strategy. The executive oversaw such releases as The Martian, X-Men Apocalypse, Ice Age 5, War For The Planet Of The Apes and Alita: Battle Angel. Her teams were also responsible for the successful import of eight R-rated films, a rarity for studio pictures, including Logan, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri and The Shape Of Water.

Based in Beijing, Liu will lead the operations for Legendary East including overseeing China-based marketing of all filmed entertainment projects as well as distribution opportunities alongside Legendary owner, Wanda, and enhancing official co-production capabilities. She will work closely with Mary Parent, Legendary’s Vice Chairman of Worldwide Production, to manage the strategic release of content in the region.

“Sirena’s proven track record and profitability with China’s box office speaks for itself. We are excited to tap into her world-class experience and perspective as we continue to build Legendary East’s presence in China and around the world,” said Grode.

In 2019, Legendary released Pokémon Detective Pikachu in China with more than $97M at the box office. It was also behind Godzilla: King Of The Monsters which stumbled elsewhere, but made $135M in the Middle Kingdom. Films on deck include Godzilla Vs Kong and Dune, though movie theaters remain closed for now in China and worldwide amid the coronavirus.