Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Coronavirus In L.A. County: 15 More Deaths And 663 New Cases Confirmed – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Lee Fierro Dies Of COVID-19: ‘Jaws’ Actress Was 91

Universal/Shutterstock

Jaw actress Lee Fierro has died after complications with COVID-19. She was 91.

The news of Fierro’s death was reported by the Martha’s Vineyard Times. According to Kevin Ryan, artistic director and board president for Island Theatre Workshop, she was living in an assisted living facility in Ohio when she died. Fierro was a supporter of the Island Theatre Workshop for over 40 years during her time on Martha’s Vineyard. She was also a drama teacher and mentor at the Island Theatre Workshop.

In Steven Spielberg’s iconic 1975 horror Jaws, Fierro played the role of Alex Kintner’s (Jeffrey Voorhees) mother who was killed by the titular shark. In a memorable scene, she is mourning her son’s death and walks up to Roy Scheider’s Brody and slaps him after learning he knew that a girl was killed after a shark attack. “You knew it was dangerous, but you let people go swimming anyway,” she told him while crying. “You knew all those things and still my boy is dead now, and there’s nothing you can do about it. My boy is dead. I wanted you to know that.” She went on to reprise her role in  1987’s Jaws: The Revenge.

A small service is planned by Fierro’s family in Ohio with a memorial service in Martha’s Vineyard at a later date.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad