Leading Middle East VOD Shahid Appoints Chief Content Officer 

Shahid, the Middle East VOD platform run by MBC Group, has named Jakob Mejlhede Andersen as its new Chief Content Officer.

Andersen will oversee the content strategy for both Shahid and its premium offering, Shahid VIP, handling original content, exclusive premieres, and licensed programming, in Arabic and other languages.

An executive with more than 20 years in the TV biz, Andersen previously served as CEO of NENT Studios UK and VP and CCO of Viaplay in the Nordic region. He is fluent in English, Danish, Swedish and Norwegian.

Shahid was relaunched in January with a new look and a greater emphasis on original premium content. MBC has said it is planning to increase its original drama content production fourfold in the text two years.

“We are delighted to have Jakob on board with us here at MBC Group,” commented MBC Group CEO, Marc Antoine d’Halluin. “We are confident he has the insights and experience to steer Shahid’s content in the direction we are envisioning. Exciting times lie ahead to ensure we are always offering the best of the best to our loyal viewers, not to mention the most diverse premium content offering in the region.”

“This is a new and exciting step forward in my career, and I am thrilled to be joining MBC Group’s Shahid team in the Middle East,” added Andersen. “I would like to thank Marc Antoine d’Halluin for the opportunity, and look forward to what lies ahead and what we will all create together.”