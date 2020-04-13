LAUSD Schools Will Remain Closed Through Summer; Virtual Graduations A Reality

LAUSD superintendent Austin Beutner made it official Monday, saying all schools in the nation’s second-largest district will be physically closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 academic year and through summer school. The district has been shut down since March 16 because of the coronavirus crisis.

Most recently, Beutner said campuses would be closed at least until May 1. But Los Angeles County Superintendent Debra Duardo has since said that the county’s 80 school districts — which includes LAUSD — would remain closed through the end of the school year, and Gov. Gavin Newsom also stated he didn’t believe schools will reopen.

With the decision announced today by Beutner from his home, the remainder of the school year and summer school will be done via remote learning. He said graduations will also be done virtually.

He also said that no student will receive a failing grade this spring, though they can improve their grade. He said difficulties with remote learning and access to classes would not be counted against students.

Beutner said today that coronavirus cases have increased “almost 200 fold” in Los Angeles County since the original decision was made to close campuses.

“The path to reopening school facilities is not know at this time, despite any speculation you might hear,” he said today, adding that there was “no clear picture about testing, treatments or vaccines” to make a plan to reopen. “We will not reopen school facilities until state and local health authorities tell us how it is safe an appropriate to do so.”

LAUSD schools, which serves more than 600,000 students, returned from spring break Monday.

The news today comes as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio wrestle over how long to keep schools in the country’s largest district closed.