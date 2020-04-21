‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ Hits Season High In Viewership

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver has hit a milestone. On Sunday night, the HBO talk show delivered a season high in viewership, netting 1 million viewers when it aired at 11 p.m.
Meanwhile, the talk show, now in its seventh season, added more eyes with a replay on the cabler and HBO Go/HBO Now viewings, hitting 1.3 million viewers for the night.
Oliver, like many other talk show hosts, is shooting episodes from home — but he likes to call it the “white void.” Ever since lockdown, the most recent episodes feature Oliver taking a deep dive into the coronavirus pandemic. He has been giving insight about how the Trump administration has been handling it and how it has impacted everyone — not only in the United States but all over the world.
Last Week Tonight has averaged 4.7 million across all platforms and plays for episodes of the new season.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.