‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ Hits Season High In Viewership

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver has hit a milestone. On Sunday night, the HBO talk show delivered a season high in viewership, netting 1 million viewers when it aired at 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, the talk show, now in its seventh season, added more eyes with a replay on the cabler and HBO Go/HBO Now viewings, hitting 1.3 million viewers for the night.

Lloyd Bishop/HBO

Oliver, like many other talk show hosts, is shooting episodes from home — but he likes to call it the “white void.” Ever since lockdown, the most recent episodes feature Oliver taking a deep dive into the coronavirus pandemic. He has been giving insight about how the Trump administration has been handling it and how it has impacted everyone — not only in the United States but all over the world.

Last Week Tonight has averaged 4.7 million across all platforms and plays for episodes of the new season.