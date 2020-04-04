Larry David Thinks Bernie Sanders “Should Drop Out” Of Presidential Race

Larry David has curbed his enthusiasm for Bernie Sanders, saying he thinks it’s time for the Vermont senator to bow out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race.

“I feel he should drop out,” David told the New York Times in an interview published Saturday. “He’s too far behind. He can’t get the nomination. And I think, you know, it’s no time to fool around here. Everybody’s got to support Biden.”

David, 72, spoke with Times reporter Maureen Dowd via FaceTime from his home in Pacific Palisades, here in Los Angeles.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star and creator, who frequently plays Sanders in the cold open segments on Saturday Night Live, said he’s tired of flying back and forth to NYC for the role.

“Imagine if he had become president, what would have happened to my life?” David quipped.

In an April 1 exchange with Whoopi Goldberg on The View, Sanders responded to questions about why he’s still in the race. “We are assessing our campaign,” he said.

Sen. @BernieSanders when asked why he’s staying in the race: "Last I heard, people in a democracy have a right to vote, and they have a right to vote for the agenda that they think can work for America.” “We are assessing our campaign,” he adds. https://t.co/9EgCsAUT3q pic.twitter.com/voCGRgMRm5 — The View (@TheView) April 1, 2020

As for David, with most of the nation sheltering in place because of the coronavirus crisis, the Hollywood veteran said he’s filling his time watching lots of Netflix.

While he’s a fan of Ozark and Unorthodox, he said he couldn’t get into the wildly popular true crime docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

“I found it so disturbing,” David explained. “The lions and the tigers just really scared the hell out of me. They were going to attack somebody. They were going to kill somebody. I didn’t want to see them attack and those people were just so insane, I couldn’t watch it.”