‘Lambs Of God’: Streamer Topic Takes North American Rights To Australian Drama Starring Jessica Barden, Essie Davis & Ann Dowd

EXCLUSIVE: Topic, First Look Media’s streaming service, has picked up North American rights to Australian drama Lambs of God starring The End of the F**king World’s Jessica Barden, The Babadook’s Essie Davis and The Handmaid’s Tale’s Ann Dowd.

The digital service will launch the four-part series on May 7. It comes after the series won a total of nine Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards in 2019 and was picked up by UK streamer BritBox for its launch slate.

The show, originally commissioned by Australia’s Foxtel and produced by Lingo Pictures, was written by Sarah Lambert and directed by Jeffrey Walker. Jason Stephens and Lambert the show, which also stars Sam Reid (The Astronaut Wives Club).

Lambs of God is an epic gothic drama about faith, love, and redemption. It tells the story of three Catholic nuns, the last sisters of the Order of St. Agnes, who live alone and forgotten in a rundown monastery on a remote island. When a young and ambitious priest appears, determined to sell the estate, the three women are caught up in a conflict between passion and their beliefs.

Jennifer Liang, VP of Acquisitions at Topic negotiated the deal with NBCUniversal Global Distribution, which is handling international sales after Sky Studios deficit-funded the series.

“Lambs of God is a great example of the type of programming that we at Topic are specifically seeking out to bring to our viewers: provocative, distinctive, and compelling. We’re excited for North American audiences to discover this captivating story,” said Ryan Chanatry, General Manager of Topic.