MGM Fashions Deal For Ridley Scott’s Gucci Family Crime Story, The One With Lady Gaga Playing Convicted Murderess Patrizia Reggiani

MGM stepped up for the drama that Deadline revealed last November, reporting it would be directed by Ridley Scott and star Lady Gaga in the first role she committed to after getting the Best Actress nom for A Star Is Born. It’s the latest move by MGM, which, as Deadline exclusively broke yesterday, placed Pam Abdy in a top production post.

Read the original story with every detail here, but basically the director’s partner Giannina Scott has long been passionate about the cinematic prospects for a film about the tumultuous Gucci family fashion dynasty and the murder of the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci. Gaga will play Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s assassination on the steps of his office in 1995. She served 18 years before being let out of jail in 2016. Scott Free is producing.