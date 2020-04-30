Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Comcast And NBCU Execs Talk Peacock Start, Sports Outlook, Likely Cost Cuts

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Hollywood Torn Over Joe Biden's VP Pick As Town Ponders Its Choice To Take On Trump-Pence

Read the full story

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Teams With Sean Penn To Offer Free Coronavirus Testing To All County Residents

Eric Garcetti
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Damian Dovarganes/AP/Shutterstock

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, in partnership with Sean Penn’s CORE organization says all L.A. County residents will be offered free coronavirus testing, whether or not they are symptomatic.

Garcetti said at his briefing Wednesday that Los Angeles will become the first city in the U.S. to offer free coronavirus testing to all residents, and later expanded that to include all residents in L.A. County.

Garcetti said the city now has the testing capacity to provide tests for anyone in L.A. County who wants one. Up to now, testing has been available only to essential front-line workers such as health care professionals and grocery employees, and those displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

“We have been opening up each night to more and more people, and still at the end of the day we have those tests that are left over,” Garcetti said. “We had the confidence that we could move forward (with more widespread testing).”

More details are expected during Garcetti’s press briefing later today.

Penn joined Garcetti for a press conference April 16 in which Penn announced that his organization had teamed with Garcetti’s office to increase coronavirus testing efforts in Southern California.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad