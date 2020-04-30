L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Teams With Sean Penn To Offer Free Coronavirus Testing To All County Residents

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, in partnership with Sean Penn’s CORE organization says all L.A. County residents will be offered free coronavirus testing, whether or not they are symptomatic.

Garcetti said at his briefing Wednesday that Los Angeles will become the first city in the U.S. to offer free coronavirus testing to all residents, and later expanded that to include all residents in L.A. County.

Garcetti said the city now has the testing capacity to provide tests for anyone in L.A. County who wants one. Up to now, testing has been available only to essential front-line workers such as health care professionals and grocery employees, and those displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

“We have been opening up each night to more and more people, and still at the end of the day we have those tests that are left over,” Garcetti said. “We had the confidence that we could move forward (with more widespread testing).”

More details are expected during Garcetti’s press briefing later today.

Penn joined Garcetti for a press conference April 16 in which Penn announced that his organization had teamed with Garcetti’s office to increase coronavirus testing efforts in Southern California.