La La Anthony & Leftfield Pictures Prep Docuseries Following Alabama State University’s Plus-Size Dance Squad For Snapchat

La La Anthony / Snapchat

EXCLUSIVE: La La Anthony has partnered with ITV America’s Leftfield Pictures to produce a docuseries about Alabama State University’s plus-size dance squad for Snapchat.

The Power and BH90210 star will exec produce ten-part Snap Originals series The Honeybeez of ASU through her LaLaLand production banner.

The show, which launches on the digital service on April 25, follows Alabama State University’s young and inspiring plus-size dance squad, the Honeybeez, throughout the 2019-2020 season, as they showcase their talents on the biggest collegiate stages. Led by the Coach Williams, episodes chronicle the squad’s journey, from tryouts through performances, as the team overcome challenges and criticisms.

Alongside Anthony, who is set to star in season three of Showtime’s The Chi, Shawn Witt, Andrew Schechter, Karen Kunkel Young and Bryan Stratte will exec produce for Leftfield Pictures.

“The Honeybeez are an inspiration, not just among the HBCU dance scene, but to young dancers and performers everywhere,” said Anthony. “Their impact and success are a result of immense determination and talent, all while projecting strength, positivity and love. We can’t wait for Snapchat’s audience to get to know these amazing young women.”

“We’re ecstatic to be sharing this story, alongside La La and Snap, at a time in which we could all benefit from witnessing the unbridled perseverance and strength of character on display in each episode,” added Leftfield Co-Presidents Shawn Witt and Gretchen Palek.

