L.A County Coronavirus Deaths See Uptick As Garcetti, Governor See “Baby Steps” Toward Reopening

On Monday Los Angeles County reported 29 more coronavirus-related deaths. That’s an uptick from the 18 reported on Sunday, and bucks the downward trend of the past few days. The new reporting moved the region’s total death toll from the virus to 942.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the County Department of Public Health, said on Monday that there were 900 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 20,417.

Those numbers may be an undercount, as Ferrar said last week that the county is still awaiting test results from several labs.

Earlier in the day, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a radio interview that he foresees “baby steps” toward re-opening the city “in the next two to six weeks.” Garcetti added that “it’s not really about a date, or how few cases you have…It’s really about scaling testing.”

Garcetti said the city is focused on “making sure we have the people to track and trace, and the testing to make sure we know what the prevalence is, and the infectiousness at any given time.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sees a similar timeline.

“We’ve made real progress,” Newsom said in his daily COVID update on Monday. “We are just weeks away, not months away, from making meaningful changes to our stay-at-home order.”

But Newsom sounded a note of caution, as well, registering his displeasure at reports of Californians flocking to Southland beaches over the weekend.

“We can’t see the images like we saw, particularly on Saturday in Newport Beach and elsewhere in the state of California…This virus does not take the weekend off.”