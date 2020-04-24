L.A. County Coronavirus Update: Daily Number of Deaths Drops; Seniors Now A Major Focus

Los Angeles County reported 52 more coronavirus-related deaths on Friday. That’s fewer deaths than the 68 reported on Thursday, and it represents the first decrease in recent days. The new reporting moves the region’s total death toll from the virus to 848.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the County Department of Public Health, said on Friday that there were 1,035 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 18,517. She stressed that these numbers were an undercount, since the county is still awaiting test results from several labs. Dr. Ferrer also noted that 23% of people who contract COVID-19 need to be hospitalized.

Of the 52 new deaths reported, 43 of those people were over the age of 65. That’s roughly 83%.

The majority of those who have passed away from the virus in L.A. County were residents of skilled nursing facilities. As a result, the county will issue an order that suspends “all communal dining and activities” at these facilities.

Meanwhile on the state level, in a move he says will allow restaurants across California to rehire workers, Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced an agreement with FEMA and local governments that will employ eateries to prepare and deliver three meals a day to eligible seniors. Newsom says the partnership will provide an unlimited number of meals, with restaurants being reimbursed at rates ranging from $16 for each breakfast to $28 for each dinner.

Locally, Los Angeles County Supervisors Janice Hahn and Sheila Kuehl are proposing sending a vote-by-mail ballot to all eligible L.A. County voters for the general election this November amid the ongoing effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“No one should have to choose between their health and their right to vote,” said Hahn, who authored the motion. “We don’t know what challenges we will be facing in this pandemic this November, but by sending every voter a mail-in-ballot we can ensure that everyone can cast their ballot safely, no matter what the future holds.”

City News Service contributed to this report