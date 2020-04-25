The new Michael Jordan documentary about his final season with the Chicago Bulls may soon have a rival.

ESPN reports that a personal film crew followed Kobe Bryant in his 20th and final season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016. That footage could potentially be made into a documentary similar to Jordan’s The Last Dance.

Bryant died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash, but saw footage late last year, according to ESPN. The original plan was a documentary to air “years down the road,” according to the report.

While Jordan’s film ends with his sixth and final championship, Bryant’s has less of a happy ending. The Lakers finished 17-65 and out of the playoffs, although Bryant provided one final highlight by scoring 60 points in his last game.