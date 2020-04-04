Kobe Bryant Gets Early Induction To Basketball Hall Of Fame, Joined By Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan

Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant will receive an early placement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, according to news reports. The official announcement is expected Saturday.

The Basketball Hall of Fame normally has a three-year waiting period from the end of a player’s career for induction consideration. But the obvious credentials of Bryant saw the screening committee waive that requirement. Bryant died in a helicopter crash in January along with his daughter and seven others.

Bryant will be joined by Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan as this year’s inductees. The report of his induction was broken by The Athletic.

Bryant played 20 seasons with the Lakers, winning five NBA championships, two Finals MVPs and a regular season MVP. He was also an 18-time All-Star and averaged 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for his career, which began when he leaped directly from high school to the NBA. He was originally drafted by the Charlotte Hornets and saw his draft rights traded to the Lakers.

Duncan was a five-time NBA champion in his 19-season career with the San Antonio Spurs, winning two Finals MVPs and . the 1998 Rookie of the Year award. He also won two regular-season MVPs and was a 15-time All-Star while averaging 19 points and 10.8 rebounds in his career.

Garnett, like Bryant, jumped directly to the NBA from high school in 1995. He played 22 NBA seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, winning a championship with the Celtics in 2007-2008. Garnett was a 15-time All-Star who averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds.