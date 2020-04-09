Kobe Bryant Book For Children And Young Adults Hits No. 1 On NY Times Bestseller List

The late Kobe Bryant’s legacy continues to grow, as the latest release from his Granity Studios is expected to debut at No. 1 on The New York Times middle-grade hardcover list to be published April 19.

The book, The Wizenard Series: Season One, is already No. 1 on Amazon’s bestseller list for children’s basketball books.

Season One follows the progress of a young basketball player. The book is described by Granity as “a story of strain and sacrifice, supernatural breakthroughs, and supreme dedication to the game.” It was released last week, with Bryant credited as the series creator and story lines visionary.

Granity has experienced a bestseller list bounce from Bryant’s untimely death in January in a helicopter crash that claimed the life of eight others, including his teenaged daughter. The other books from Granity to make best-seller lists earlier this year include Epoca: The Tree Of Ecrof, Legacy And The Queen and The Wizenard: Training Camp, the latter the prequel to the new Season One.