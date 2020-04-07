Kino Lorber To Stream ‘The American Nurse’ Free To Honor Those On Frontlines Of COVID-19 Crisis

Without a doubt, one of the main heroes fighting coronavirus is medical professionals who are on the frontlines risking their lives so that we are safe. To honor these nurses, Kino Lorber is re-releasing the 2014 documentary The American Nurse.

The docu will stream free on its streaming platform Kino Now from now until the end of May, timed to National Nurses Week. WHO (World Health Organization) also named 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife. The film was developed after the 2012 release of the book The American Nurse: Photographs and Interviews by the film’s director Carolyn Jones.

The American Nurse explores some of the biggest issues facing America — aging, war, poverty, prisons — through the work and lives of nurses. It is an examination of real people that will change how we think about nurses and how we wrestle with the challenges of healing America. The film follows five nurses including Jason Short, who cares for a home-bound cancer patient in Appalachia. There’s Tonia Faust, who runs a prison hospice program where inmates serving life sentences care for their fellow inmates as they’re dying. Naomi Cross, a labor and delivery nurse, who coaches an ovarian cancer survivor through the Caesarean delivery of her son. Sister Stephen, a nun who runs a nursing home filled with goats, sheep, llamas and chickens, where the entire nursing staff comes together to sing for a dying resident. Last, but certainly not least, there’s Brian McMillion, an Army veteran and former medic, rehabilitating wounded soldiers returning from war.

“Nurses matter now more than ever,” said Jones. “They are on the frontlines of our healthcare system every single today. At some point in our life, each of us will encounter a nurse, whether it be as a patient or as a loved one. That one encounter can mean the difference between suffering and peace; between chaos and order. With nurses risking their lives today responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, I am so glad that we are able to make the film available to people in their homes for free.”

The film’s free release is made possible by Fresenius Kabi, which also supported the development of the film and related book. Nurses will receive one free contact hour for watching the film and completing the evaluation.