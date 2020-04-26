Kim Jong Un Speculation Ramps Up With Senator Lindsey Graham Comments On North Korean Leader

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a prominent member of the Senate Foreign Relations committeee, said Saturday he would be “shocked” if North Korea’s Kim Jong Un wasn’t dead.
Rumors have swirled worldwide in the last week on the state of Kim’s health. North Korea is a highly closed society, which means intelligence is often sketchy and limited. Kim hasn’t been seen in a week, skipping a prominent North Korean holiday appearance, and his private train has been spotted at a coastal resort. That’s the extent of the known facts.
All of that and the lack of a denial from official North Korean media has led to confusion and speculation, to the point where one newspaper ran a headline that read, “North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un Rumored to Be Dead, Brain Dead or Just Fine.”
“It’s a closed society. I haven’t heard anything directly, but I’ll be shocked if he’s not dead or in some incapacitated state because you don’t let rumors like this go forever or go unanswered in a closed society which is really a cult, not a country, called North Korea,” Graham told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro Saturday on her Justice with Judge Jeanine show.
“President Trump is willing to do business with North Korea in a win-win fashion,” Graham added. “So if this guy is dead, I hope the guy who takes over will work with President Trump to make North Korea a better place for everybody.”
So far, speculation suggests China has sent a medical team to North Korea to help with whatever may be ailing Kim Jong Un. Other rumors claim a botched stent surgery may have led to a coma.
So far, state-run media in North Korea has been silent on Kim’s health and whereabouts.
