Kim Jong Un Speculation Ramps Up With Senator Lindsey Graham Comments On North Korean Leader

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a prominent member of the Senate Foreign Relations committeee, said Saturday he would be “shocked” if North Korea’s Kim Jong Un wasn’t dead. Rumors have swirled worldwide in the last week on the state of Kim’s health. North Korea is a highly closed society, which means intelligence is often sketchy and limited. Kim hasn’t been seen in a week, skipping a prominent North Korean holiday appearance, and his private train has been spotted at a coastal resort. That’s the extent of the known facts.

All of that and the lack of a denial from official North Korean media has led to confusion and speculation, to the point where one newspaper ran a headline that read, “North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un Rumored to Be Dead, Brain Dead or Just Fine.”