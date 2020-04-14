‘Killing Eve’ Season 3 Premiere Draws 1.1 Million Total Viewers Across BBC America & AMC

The third season of Killing Eve, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, got off to a solid start, averaging 1.1 million viewers across BBC America and AMC in its Sunday premiere, 424,000 of them in the adults 25-54 demographic, 330,000 adults 18-49.

That was down -9% in viewers from the season two premiere on April 7, 2019, down -4% in 25-54 and up +1% in adults 18-49.

Vs. Killing Eve‘s Season 2 average, the season 3 premiere was up +4% in total viewers, up +8% in adults 25-54 and up +12% in adults 18-49, marking the only season-over-season growth of any returning cable drama during the 2019/2020 TV season in both the 25-54 and 18-49 demos, and the largest growth in total viewers, according to AMC.

Still, given the booming TV viewership during the pandemic as Americans stay at home, there could’ve been an even bigger ratings bump from the Season 2 opener, also on BBC America and AMC.

Sunday’s premiere, which also was up 33% from the season two finale in viewers and up 29% in 18-49, dominated social media as the #1 program for the day.

The third season continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle (Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Oh) is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances…and perhaps a share of their souls. Fiona Shaw and Kim Bodnia also star.

Season 3 cast also includes Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac and Evgenia Dodina.

Killing Eve is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America and is distributed by Endeavor Content.