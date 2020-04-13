Kevin Smith Launches Mooby’s Delivery Pop Up To Benefit No Us Without You COVID-19 Charity

You may be familiar with the fictional fast-food chain Mooby’s from Kevin Smith films such as Dogma, Clerks II and the Jay and Silent Bob franchise. Starting April 19 and through April 25, Mooby’s will come to life exclusively through Postmates in Los Angeles — and it will all benefit No Us Without You, a fundraiser that provides food for families of undocumented restaurant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeff Anderson and Brian O’Halloran working at Mooby’s in

‘Clerks II’ Shutterstock

Smith is collaborating with the team that brought us the Saved By the Max and Good Burger pop-up restaurants for Mooby’s. The menu will include exclusive new items created and prepared by Chef Royce Burke and the Secret Lasagna team.

Menu items include Mooby’s Meals like “Mooby’s Messy Lasagna Sandwich” (available vegan as well) with a side of “Hater Totz” & “Chocolate Covered Pretzels”. The menu for delivery will be available starting April 19 from noon to 8 pm via Postmates in Los Angeles.

Related Story Donald Trump's Campaign Sues Wisconsin TV Station For Continuing To Air Super PAC Ad Attacking His Coronavirus Response

“Ever since I put my first Mooby’s in my fourth film Dogma, I’ve always dreamed of taking the fictional food eatery into the real world,” said Smith. “Now, the team behind Saved by the Max is making that dream a reality, complete with the money raised going to benefit No Us Without You. And then, maybe one day when this pandemic passes, we’ll open the doors on an actual pop-up Mooby’s for real!”

That said, there is a plan for a full Mooby’s concept pop up in L.A. later this year. Snootchie bootchies!

The news about Smith’s Mooby’s delivery pop-up comes after the announcement of the limited-run Clueless restaurant, “As If”, which was set to open on March 31 and run through May 8 before the coronavirus pandemic caused it to delay its opening to a TBD date. The Clueless pop-up was created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Amy Heckerling 1995 romantic comedy starring Alicia Silverstone based on Jane Austen’s Emma.