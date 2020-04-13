Kevin Smith Launches Mooby’s Delivery Pop Up To Benefit No Us Without You COVID-19 Charity

You may be familiar with the fictional fast-food chain Mooby’s from Kevin Smith films such as Dogma, Clerks II and the Jay and Silent Bob franchise. Starting April 19 and through April 25, Mooby’s will come to life exclusively through Postmates in Los Angeles — and it will all benefit No Us Without You, a fundraiser that provides food for families of undocumented restaurant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Smith is collaborating with the team that brought us the Saved By the Max and Good Burger pop-up restaurants for Mooby’s. The menu will include exclusive new items created and prepared by Chef Royce Burke and the Secret Lasagna team.
Menu items include Mooby’s Meals like “Mooby’s Messy Lasagna Sandwich” (available vegan as well) with a side of “Hater Totz” & “Chocolate Covered Pretzels”. The menu for delivery will be available starting April 19 from noon to 8 pm via Postmates in Los Angeles.
“Ever since I put my first Mooby’s in my fourth film Dogma, I’ve always dreamed of taking the fictional food eatery into the real world,” said Smith. “Now, the team behind Saved by the Max is making that dream a reality, complete with the money raised going to benefit No Us Without You. And then, maybe one day when this pandemic passes, we’ll open the doors on an actual pop-up Mooby’s for real!”
Ever since I first introduced the fictional fast food joint in my films, folks have said “You suck at movies, so open a Mooby's!” Now the folks who did @savedbythemax is building the @moobyspopup – an IRL eatery in Los Angeles that opens later this year, pandemic depending! But as a preview of what’s to come, a Mooby Meal will be available for delivery in L.A. via @postmates starting THIS SUNDAY and running til 4/25! Our takeout Mooby Meals include "Mooby's Messy Lasagna Sandwich" with a side of "Hater Totz" and "Chocolate Covered Pretzels" for dessert! And for your “toy surprise”, we include an autographed Reboot card from me, that will also entitle the bearer to front row slots when the pop-up is finally open to the public! And we’re donating the proceeds to @nouswithoutyou (providing meals to families in need effected by Covid 19). If you’ve ever seen #dogma, or #jayandsilentbobstrikeback, or #clerks2, or #jayandsilentbobreboot, you’ve seen fake people eat at a fake fast food joint! Now, BE a fake person eating actual food from a real restaurant! Many thanks to @heyitsderekberry and the #savedbythemax folks for making a dopey dream come true! Follow @moobyspopup and on the high holiday of 4/20, live the Mooby’s slogan “I’m Eating It!” (Mooby Meals will be prepared by Chef @royce_burke and the @secret_lasagna team. Limited amounts daily, all of which will be offered first come, first serve. Hours 12pm-8pm. Follow @MoobysPopUp for more info!)
That said, there is a plan for a full Mooby’s concept pop up in L.A. later this year. Snootchie bootchies!
The news about Smith’s Mooby’s delivery pop-up comes after the announcement of the limited-run Clueless restaurant, “As If”, which was set to open on March 31 and run through May 8 before the coronavirus pandemic caused it to delay its opening to a TBD date. The Clueless pop-up was created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Amy Heckerling 1995 romantic comedy starring Alicia Silverstone based on Jane Austen’s Emma.
