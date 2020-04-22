Israel’s Keshet Rebooting Entertainment Show ‘All Together Now’ During Coronavirus Crisis

Israeli broadcaster Keshet 12 is rebooting entertainment format All Together Now around 14 years after the show was last on air.

The Tedy Production game show will be rebranded under its international title, Can’t Stop The Music, and was filmed in a studio last week after Israel began lifting coronavirus restrictions. It will premiere tonight.

Hosted by Rising Star presenters Rotem Sela and Assi Azar, the show features two celebrity teams competing in a studio to win a series of musical challenges and puzzles, with viewers joining in the fun from home via video.

Hilik Sharir, Keshet 12’s vice president of programming, said: “During this difficult time, we continue to create original, innovative and engaging content to inform, engage and entertain our audiences… I hope Can’t Stop The Music will provide some light relief and laughter for families during these unprecedented times.”

Can’t Stop The Music has been licensed and adapted in Turkey, Lithuania and Vietnam. Keshet International will distribute the show internationally.