Keira Knightley Starrer ‘Misbehaviour’ – UK & Ireland Film Releases Heading Online Early Due To Coronavirus Disruption

This list is being updated…

Pathe has brought forward the online release of Keira Knightley and Gugu Mbatha-Raw starring Miss World pic Misbehaviour by three months after its theatrical play was cut short by the coronavirus shutdowns. The movie was rolled out in the UK on March 13, grossing $426,765 in its opening weekend before all cinemas in the country were shuttered. Now, it will be available across digital platforms from April 15. Jessie Buckley also stars in the feature about how a group of women activists disrupted the 1970 Miss World pageant.

Pablo Larraín’s Ema is going to skip theatrical and debut online with streaming service Mubi from May 2 in the UK and Ireland (as well as India). Rights holder Mubi would have given the film theatrical play but is unable to due to cinema closures. The pic premiered at Venice Film Festival and stars Mariana Di Girolamo and Gael García Bernal in the story of a young dancer in a reggaeton troupe who has a toxic marriage to an older choreographer.

Lionsgate broke the theatrical window with its feel-good drama Military Wives, putting the film on premium VOD in the UK on March 27, following its theatrical release in the territory, which saw it play from March 6, grossing close to $3M, before venues closed.

Haifaa Al Mansour’s The Perfect Candidate, which was scheduled for a UK theatrical release via Modern Films on March 27, pivoted to online on the same date after the closures. The distributor said it was planning to still play the film on the big screen after the lockdown lifts.

The Harvey Weinstein-inspired The Assistant will be available online in the UK from May 1 after distributor Vertigo scrapped plans for theatrical on May 3.