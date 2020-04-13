Katy Perry Says ‘American Idol’ Will “Have To Be Really Creative” With Live Shows

Before ABC aired Sunday night’s episode of American Idol pop singer and judge Katy Perry took to Facebook — in an appropriate Easter Bunny costume — to answer questions about this season of the reality singing competition. The one thing on everyone’s mind: how are they going to continue production with live shows while the entire world are in quarantine.

Facebook

Right out of the gate, Facebook users asked this question and it seemed that ABC are still exploring options when it comes to their live shows. “We’re gonna all have to be really creative — I know we are going to be really creative,” said Perry form the comfort of a car. She adds that viewers will have to tune in to see what her and the rest of the American Idol crew — including fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie can do from their individual homes. “We’ll see how this goes.”

Since the coronavirus pandemic, ABC has shifted scheduling for American Idol. The network is spreading its Hawaii-set episodes on March 29 and April 5. The live shows were set to air on April 6 but instead was be replaced by two repeats of Celebrity Family Feud, followed by a primetime special, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Secrets & Surprises.

The first part of American Idol: This is Me will air tonight while part two will air April 19. The special will look at the lives of the Top 20 contestants with unseen footage and performance highlights.