Animation Producer Katie Krentz Re-Ups Overall Deal With CBS TV Studios

EXCLUSIVE: In early 2018, CBS TV Studios brought in veteran comedy animation executive-turned-producer Katie Krentz with an overall deal to build an animation pipeline at the studio. Two years and three animated series orders later, CBS TV Studios has renewed its overall deal with Krentz and her 219 Productions.

As part of the new pact,, Krentz has tapped Joe Barrasas as Director of Development for her studio-based 219 Productions.

At CBS TV Studios, Krentz is executive producing the recently greenlighted by CBS All Access animated series The Harper House, from China, IL creator Brad Neeley. She also is producing Star Trek: Lower Decks for the company’s streaming service CBS All Access, and the as-yet-untitled Star Trek animated children’s series for Nickelodeon.

Krentz segued into producing following a five-year stint at Cartoon Network, where she served as senior director of development. During her time there, Krentz developed 35 pilots and over 18 series for the network. She became known for shepherding artist-driven content such as Emmy-winning limited series Over the Garden Wall. Other shows she developed include Steven Universe, We Bare Bears, Uncle Grandpa, Clarence, OK K.O! Let’s Be Heroes, and the upcoming Apple and Onion, Summer Camp Island and Craig of the Creek. She also developed Close Enough for TBS.

Prior to joining Cartoon Network, Krentz spent six years in various roles as an executive at 20th Century Fox Television, where she worked on such award-winning animation series as The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad, King of the Hill, Futurama and Bob’s Burgers. She was also responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Fox Inkubation shorts program. Krentz is repped by UTA.

CBS TV Studios’ current animation slate also includes Our Cartoon President for Showtime and Tooning Out the News for CBS All Access, both from the same team of The Late Show host Stephen Colbert, showrunner Chris Licht as well as RJ Fried and Tim Luecke.