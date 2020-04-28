Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul, Jesse Eisenberg Set For Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Dual’

Jumanji and Guardians Of The Galaxy star Karen Gillan will be pulling double duties, taking on two roles in the satirical sci-fi thriller Dual from director Riley Stearns (The Art Of Self Defense). Gillan stars alongside Emmy-winning Breaking Bad alum and Westworld co-star Aaron Paul, Beulah Koale (Hawaii Five-O), and Martha Kelly (Marriage Story) with an appearance from Jesse Eisenberg (Zombieland: Double Tap)

Written by Stearns, the pic follows a woman (Gillan) who, after receiving a terminal diagnosis, opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family. When she makes a miraculous recovery, her attempts to have her clone decommissioned fail and lead to a court-mandated duel to the death.

Stearns is producing the project alongside XYZ Films, who is also handling global sales and co-representing the US with CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group. Production is slated for later this summer.

Gillan is repped by UTA, Troika and attorney Darren Trattner; Paul by UTA and Viewpoint; Eisenberg by CAA, Felker Toczek Gellman Suddleson and Viewpoint; Koale by CAA and Red11 Management; Kelly by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners; Stearns by CAA and Grandview.