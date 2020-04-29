Kaley Cuoco Joins Kevin Hart And Woody Harrelson In Sony’s ‘Man From Toronto’

The Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco is set to join Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in the forthcoming action-comedy Man From Toronto from Sony Pictures, Deadline has confirmed. The movie will be released on September 17, 2021.

Patrick Hughes is directing the script by Robbie Fox, from a story by Fox and Jason Blumenthal, while Escape Artists’ (The Equalizer franchise, The Upside), Todd Black, Blumenthal and Steve Tisch are producing. Bill Bannerman is executive producing.

The story follows the world’s deadliest assassin, known as “The Man from Toronto” and a man named Teddy who is described as “New York’s biggest screw-up.” The two run into each other in a rented Airbnb and are forced to team up and save the day.

Sony halted the production of Man From Toronto in March due to the pandemic. This was followed by the news of Harrelson replacing Jason Statham, who stepped away from the project.

Cuoco can be seen in the upcoming HBO Max limited series The Flight Attendant, which she will also executive produce. She voices the title character on DC Universe’s animated series Harley Quinn where she also serves as an EP.

She is repped by SDB Partners, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Hansen Jacobson.