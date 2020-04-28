Just For Laughs Group Taps Disney Vet As Chief Content Revenue Officer

Marina Di Pancrazio, whose background includes a 12-year stint as a Disney executive, has joined the Just for Laughs Group as Chief Content Revenue Officer.

In her new role, she will oversee the global content business, including the Montreal-based firm’s LA development office, which is led by Spencer Griffin. She will report to CEO Charles Décarie.

Marina Di Pancrazio

Di Pancrazio has more than 20 years of content strategy experience. In her most recent position at Disney, she was director of sales service for Disney properties as well as Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, the Academy Awards, ABC and Freeform. Prior to that, she was the Disney Channels Worldwide executive for Canada. Before joining Disney, Marina was the original programming executive at The Movie Network.

Related Story Just For Laughs Comedy Festival Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The mission for Di Pancrazio, according to the announcement of her appointment, will be to build “the largest comedy studio in the world” via partnerships with producers, streaming platforms and broadcasters. She will shepherd production and sales of 100 hours of new unscripted and scripted TV content a year and expand the company’s library and filmed content business across North America and the world. While JFL has a long-established festival and live touring comedy business, it has more recently been focused on digital and television.

“Marina is a widely respected media executive with an uncanny ability to spot opportunities and build successful strategic partnerships. Our growth is dependent on us being agile and doing business differently than what has been the norm. Her inventiveness and experience at monetizing content in traditional and non-traditional ways makes her the perfect candidate to meet our aggressive content expansion goals,” Décarie said.

Di Pancrazio said comedy is “everyone’s go to during tough times. What sold me on this position was the audience affinity and power behind the brand combined with the JFL Comedy Festival’s unsurpassed reputation and ability to discover new comedians. It dominates comedy. Not only is the Just for Laughs TV content sold worldwide and in 237 countries, but the brand’s online audience continues to grow.”

The brand’s 3 billion annual views on YouTube, where its channel has nearly 10 million subscribers give it “crazy enviable numbers,” she added, highlighting “the brand’s appeal and the opportunities that leveraging these numbers can bring.”