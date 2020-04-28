Former Rogers & Cowan PR Exec Julie Nathanson Has Died

Click to Skip Ad
A sad note. Julie Nathanson, an executive for over 20 years with Rogers & Cowan and the publicist for Raquel Welch, Michael Urie, Terry Bradshaw, Frank Langella, Bruce Greenwood and Mike Wolfe (American Pickers) among others, passed away April 26.

The University of Minnesota graduate, who grew up in Louisville, KY, started her publicity career right out of college, founding her own publicity firm in 1988. A few years later she merged with Levine Schneider PR, and then moved to Rogers & Cowan where she reached the level of Executive Vice President.

In 2017 she again started her own firm, for which she continued to work for her clients even as recently as this week.

Nathanson leaves behind her father, three brothers, and a large coterie of friends.

She was well liked by reporters, and she will be missed.

