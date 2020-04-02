‘Yogi Bear Show’ Voice Actress Julie Bennett Dies Of COVID-19 At 88

Julie Bennett, a longtime voice-over performer and actress perhaps best known for her role as Cindy Bear in the classic Hanna-Barbera Yogi Bear cartoons, died March 31 from COVID-19. She was 88.

Her death was announced by talent agent and friend Mark Scroggs.

Bennett, who later became a personal manager under the name Marianne Daniels, began her career in animation voice-overs with roles on the “Fractured Fairy Tales” segments of The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show before being cast as Yogi’s girlfriend on The Yogi Bear Show. She reprised the Cindy character for the 1964 feature film Hey There It’s Yogi Bear and subsequent Yogi series.

She also had roles in other Hanna-Barbera projects, the 1962 feature Gay Purr-ee, various Mr. Magoo and Looney Tunes cartoons, the 1963 short Transylvania 6-500 and Woody Allen’s 1966 What’s Up, Tiger Lily? Most recently, she voiced Aunt May Parker in 1997’s Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

Bennett also provided the voice for a talking Barbie Doll, according to Scroggs.

As an actress, Bennett appeared on such classic TV series as Dragnet, Leave It to Beaver, Superman, Gunsmoke, The Tonight Show, The Sid Caesar Show and Love, American Style along with various Bob Hope specials. On one of the latter, she gave nine-time Olympic gold medalist Mark Spitz his first on-camera kiss in a sketch.

Bennett is survived by close friends Carol, Nick and Mark Scroggs. Donations can be made in her name to The Actors’ Fund.