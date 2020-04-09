Hot Project Du Jour: Julianne Moore & Finn Wolfhard To Star In Jesse Eisenberg-Directed ‘When You Finish Saving The World’ Based On Audible Original; Emma Stone Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Julianne Moore and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard are attached to star in buzzy new comedy-drama movie package When You Finish Saving the World, which Jesse Eisenberg has written and will direct and which Emma Stone will produce with SNL writer-director Dave McCary and Moore.

CAA Media Finance, which is arranging financing for the film, will rep world distribution rights. The mother-son story is inspired by Eisenberg’s upcoming Audible Original of the same name, which we can reveal is debuting this year.

The movie, whose precise plot details are being kept under wraps, will have a slightly different focus than the audiobook, which has been scripted by and stars Eisenberg. Set over three decades, the six-part audio show will follow three members of a family: Nathan, a father learning to connect with his newborn son; Rachel, a young college student seeking to find her place in a relationship and in life; and Ziggy, a teenager hoping to figure out where he came from, and where he’s headed. Wolfhard will also voice the show and Kaitlyn Dever is in talks to join.

The Social Network star Eisenberg most recently fronted wartime biopic Resistance, about the early years of iconic French mime artist Marcel Marceau. When You Finish Saving the World will mark the Oscar nominee’s feature directorial debut.

Moore most recently starred in Gloria Steinem biopic The Glorias and starred in and produced Sundance 2019 title After the Wedding. It star Wolfhard is in post-production on Ghostbusters: Afterlife, while Season 4 of Stranger Things is in production, though halted due to the coronavirus.

Coronavirus: TV Shows That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak

Oscar winner Stone stars with Eisenberg in hit comedy-horror franchise Zombieland. She is in post-production on Disney’s Cruella. Comedian and SNL writer-director McCary, Stone’s partner, previously directed Sundance pic Brigsby Bear.

Eisenberg is represented by CAA, Viewpoint and Felker Toczek. Moore is repped by WME and Management 360. Wolfhard is with CAA, manager Ryan Thompson and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Stone is repped by WME and Anonymous Content. McCary is with Mosaic.