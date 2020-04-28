Julian Gant Joins ‘Call Me Kat’ Fox Comedy Series Starring Mayim Bialik

EXCLUSIVE: Julian Gant (Superior Donuts) is set as a series regular opposite Mayim Bialik in Call Me Kat (fka Carla), the network’s multi-camera straight-to-series comedy, from The Big Bang Theory alums Bialik and Jim Parsons and Warner Bros. TV. Gant also joins Leslie Jordan, Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt and Cheyenne Jackson in the project based on Miranda Hart’s BBC series Miranda. Additionally, Saturday Night Live alum Beth McCarthy-Miller has been tapped to direct and executive produce.

Written by Darlene Hunt, Call Me Kat centers around Kat (Bialik), a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother Sheila (Kurtz) to prove that you can NOT have everything you want — and still be happy. Which is why she spent her life savings to open a Cat Café in Louisville, KY.

Gant will play Carter, who manages a piano bar, The Middle C, in a trendy area of Louisville. Recently divorced, he’s navigating life as a single dad, while complaining every step of the way.

Hunt executive produces with Bialik, Parsons and Todd Spiewak for That’s Wonderful Productions, Angie Stephenson for BBC Studios, Hart and McCarthy-Miller. Eric Norsoph produces for That’s Wonderful along with Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught for Sad Clown Productions. That’s Wonderful, Sad Clown and BBC Studios co-produce in association with Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment.

Gant’s recent credits include CBS’ Superior Donuts and a recurring role on NBC’s Good Girls. He’s also a Main Company member at The Groundlings Theater. He’s repped by The Gersh Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.