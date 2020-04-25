Jorge Camara Dies: Past President/Chairman Of The Board Of The Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Jorge Camara, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, speaks during a news conference to unveil the new Golden Globe statuettes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2009. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the death of its past president and chairman of the board, Jorge Camara

“It is with great regret that I have to let you know of the passing of our dear friend and colleague Jorge Camara,” said an HFPA statement from Lorenzo Soria, the current president. “Jorge passed away peacefully yesterday afternoon after struggling with health issues for the past few years. As a past president of the HFPA, he was instrumental in the success of our association. Many of you have worked closely with him, and we know you will join in our sorrow.”

No cause of death was revealed, but Camara was said to have struggled with health issues in recent years.