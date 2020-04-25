Jorge Camara Dies: Past President/Chairman Of The Board Of The Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Camara recently served as Chairman of the Board of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. He spent six years as HFPA president in scattered years, most recently 2007-2009. He was also an officer or board member for more than 20 years after joining the HFPA in 1968.
Camara was a film critic for La Opinion and was also a film critic and columnist for other foreign language and English language publications.
In addiiton, he worked as a correspondent, producer and critic for a variety of Hispanic television productions, including Univision’s “Primer Impacto,” a daily magazine program airing in the United States. He also worked for Telemundo productions, including “Estrenos y Estrellas,” “Al Rojo Vivo,” “Hollywood Hoy” and KVEA Los Angeles programming. He produced, directed or worked on international broadcasts for “HBO Ole,” “Cine Canal” and “Desde Hollywood” (all three for Latin America); “Contacto Visual” (Argentina) and “Cinema Video” (West Germany).
Camara was also a member of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and Broadcast Film Critics Association. He served as President of LAFC from 1988-1990.
Deadline will update as more information becomes known.
